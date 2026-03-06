Florida builder lays keel of Dutra Group's new hopper dredger

The Eastern Shipbuilding Group of Panama City, Florida, has laid the keel of a new trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) ordered by San Rafael, California-based construction company the Dutra Group.

The 347-foot (106-metre) TSHD will be named Adele after Adele Coelho, the mother of the Dutra Group Executive Chairman Bill Dutra. The vessel will utilise a design developed by Dutch engineering firm Royal IHC.

Notable features of the new dredger will include bottom doors for fast offloading and a bulbous bow to reduce water resistance. The wheelhouse and the accommodation block will be located near the bow.