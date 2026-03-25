Manson Construction formally names newest hopper dredger

The vessel has a total installed power of 25,000 hp (19,000 kW) and is equipped with triple azimuthing stern drives and twin bow thrusters.

The TSHD incorporates US EPA Tier IV-compliant diesel-electric propulsion and an advanced hull form. Technical systems include those for dynamic positioning, power management, and integrated dredging.

Frederick Paup will be used in navigation channel maintenance, beach nourishment works, and coastal restoration projects. These operations are intended to support the US Army Corps of Engineers' goal of achieving 70 per cent beneficial reuse of dredged material by 2030.

The vessel honours Frederick Paup, Manson's Chairman of the Board and Executive Vice President.