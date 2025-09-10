Workboat News Roundup | September 11 – French UUV mothership concept, US Army bridging boat order and more

The US Maritime Administration has christened its newest training ship while a new floating dock has been handed over to a US defence shipbuilder. Construction has begun on a new heavy icebreaker for Canada and a French design firm recently unveiled concept images of a mothership for unmanned craft. Lastly, an Australia-based company has secured an order for new bridging boats to be delivered to the US Army.
French naval architecture firm Thomas Tison Yacht Design and Engineering recently unveiled concept design images of a new vessel that will be operated primarily as a mothership for unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs).
The vessel, which will be named Ocean Robotics Voyager, will have a length of 18 metres, a draught of only 0.7 metre, and space for up to six UUVs.
The Birdon Group has been awarded a new US$25.8 million contract to deliver 28 bridge erection boats (BEBs) with armour kits and comprehensive support services to the US Army through 2027.
The vessels will be built at the company's facilities in Denver.
The contract award follows the recently announced partnership with Swedish engineering firm MMT to deliver BEBs, improved ribbon bridges (IRBs), and MMT's patented tactical bridge adaptor pallet systems as complete military bridging solutions.
The US Maritime Administration (MARAD) has formally named State of Maine, the third of a planned five national security multi-mission vessels (NSMV), at Hanwha Philly Shipyard.
Built for Maine Maritime Academy (MMA), the vessel will serve as a modern training ship, supporting both the academic development of MMA cadets and the US Government's humanitarian relief efforts.
Turkish shipbuilder Gemak recently delivered a new floating drydock to US-based General Dynamics NASSCO.
The floating dock has a length of 253 metres, a beam of 54 metres, a height of 21 metres, and a displacement of 17,300 tonnes. Kuehne+Nagel, which has been entrusted with the transport scope, said that it is the largest floating drydock ever built in Turkey.
Canadian shipbuilder Chantier Davie has cut the first steel to be used in the construction of a new heavy icebreaker that will be operated in the Arctic.
Th vessel is being constructed for the Canadian Coast Guard under an industrial collaboration between Canadian-controlled facilities in Helsinki, Finland and Lévis, Canada. Construction on the vessel's hull will begin at Davie’s Helsinki Shipyard.