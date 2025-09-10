Work Boat World

Workboat News Roundup | September 11 – French UUV mothership concept, US Army bridging boat order and more
The US Maritime Administration has christened its newest training ship while a new floating dock has been handed over to a US defence shipbuilder. Construction has begun on a new heavy icebreaker for Canada and a French design firm recently unveiled concept images of a mothership for unmanned craft. Lastly, an Australia-based company has secured an order for new bridging boats to be delivered to the US Army.

French design firm unveils new mothership for unmanned vessels

Rendering of Ocean Robotics VoyagerThomas Tison Yacht Design and Engineering

French naval architecture firm Thomas Tison Yacht Design and Engineering recently unveiled concept design images of a new vessel that will be operated primarily as a mothership for unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs).

The vessel, which will be named Ocean Robotics Voyager, will have a length of 18 metres, a draught of only 0.7 metre, and space for up to six UUVs.

US Army to acquire new bridge erection boats under $25m deal

Bridge erection boats in actionBirdon

The Birdon Group has been awarded a new US$25.8 million contract to deliver 28 bridge erection boats (BEBs) with armour kits and comprehensive support services to the US Army through 2027.

The vessels will be built at the company's facilities in Denver.

The contract award follows the recently announced partnership with Swedish engineering firm MMT to deliver BEBs, improved ribbon bridges (IRBs), and MMT's patented tactical bridge adaptor pallet systems as complete military bridging solutions.

US Maritime Administration christens new training ship State of Maine

The national security multi-mission vessel State of Maine, which will be operated by Maine Maritime AcademyTOTE Services

The US Maritime Administration (MARAD) has formally named State of Maine, the third of a planned five national security multi-mission vessels (NSMV), at Hanwha Philly Shipyard.

Built for Maine Maritime Academy (MMA), the vessel will serve as a modern training ship, supporting both the academic development of MMA cadets and the US Government's humanitarian relief efforts.

Turkish yard delivers new floating drydock to General Dynamics NASSCO

General Dynamics NASSCO's newest floating drydock following its delivery voyage from TurkeyGeneral Dynamics NASSCO

Turkish shipbuilder Gemak recently delivered a new floating drydock to US-based General Dynamics NASSCO.

The floating dock has a length of 253 metres, a beam of 54 metres, a height of 21 metres, and a displacement of 17,300 tonnes. Kuehne+Nagel, which has been entrusted with the transport scope, said that it is the largest floating drydock ever built in Turkey.

First steel cut for Canadian Coast Guard polar icebreaker

Rendering of the new heavy polar icebreaker being built for CanadaHelsinki Shipyard

Canadian shipbuilder Chantier Davie has cut the first steel to be used in the construction of a new heavy icebreaker that will be operated in the Arctic.

Th vessel is being constructed for the Canadian Coast Guard under an industrial collaboration between Canadian-controlled facilities in Helsinki, Finland and Lévis, Canada. Construction on the vessel's hull will begin at Davie’s Helsinki Shipyard.

