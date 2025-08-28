Partnership to offer military bridging boats and transporters to global customers
Birdon has entered into a partnership with Swedish engineering firm MMT to deliver advanced military bridging solutions and tactical mobility systems to defence forces worldwide.
Under the agreement, MMT will exclusively provide its patented tactical bridge adaptor pallet (BAP-TT) systems, which are designed to transport bridge erection boats (BEBs) and improved ribbon bridges (IRBs).
Birdon designed the BEB for the US Army and has delivered multiple examples to the US Army and the Army National Guard to date, in addition to its international sales.
Birdon said the BAP-TT complements Birdon’s complete wet gap crossing solution, which already includes the BEB and the IRB from General Dynamics European Land Systems-Bridge Systems.
The newly developed BAP will incorporate key technologies from Birdon’s advanced wet gap crossing controls and autonomous solutions to increase customers’ capabilities and mobility.
"MMT’s unique and specialized experience in Army Engineering logistics systems complements Birdon’s proven engineering, manufacturing, and program delivery capabilities, creating a powerful alliance for future bridging programs," said Martyn Bowden, Head of Bridging and Propulsion at Birdon.