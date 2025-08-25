Turkish yard delivers new floating drydock to General Dynamics NASSCO

The dock was transported more than 13,500 nautical miles across the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans from Turkey to Long Beach in California on board Boskalis' heavy lift vessel Boka Vanguard.

The transit encountered storms with wave heights of up to 20 metres. Due to the heavy lift vessel's dimensions, navigation via the Panama Canal was not possible.

The dock was built in compliance with American Bureau of Shipping class requirements. Once operational, it will support the construction and repair of both commercial and naval vessels at General Dynamics NASSCO's facilities in San Diego.