US Army to acquire new bridge erection boats under $25m deal

The Birdon Group has been awarded a new US$25.8 million contract to deliver 28 bridge erection boats (BEBs) with armour kits and comprehensive support services to the US Army through 2027.

The vessels will be built at the company's facilities in Denver.

The contract award follows the recently announced partnership with Swedish engineering firm MMT to deliver BEBs, improved ribbon bridges (IRBs), and MMT's patented tactical bridge adaptor pallet systems as complete military bridging solutions.