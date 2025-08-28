US Maritime Administration christens new training ship State of Maine

The five NSMVs will replace ageing training vessels at maritime colleges and academies across the US. The newer vessels will be owned and operated by MARAD.

Like her earlier sisters Empire State and Patriot State, State of Maine will have a length of 525.1 feet (160 metres), a beam of 89 feet (27 metres), a draught of 21 feet (6.5 metres), a depth of 55 feet (17 metres), and a deadweight of 8,487.

The standard facilities for 600 cadets and 100 crewmembers will consist of eight classrooms, a full training bridge, laboratories, and an auditorium that can seat 600.