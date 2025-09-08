French design firm unveils new mothership for unmanned vessels
French naval architecture firm Thomas Tison Yacht Design and Engineering recently unveiled concept design images of a new vessel that will be operated primarily as a mothership for unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs).
The vessel, which will be named Ocean Robotics Voyager, will have a length of 18 metres, a draught of only 0.7 metre, and space for up to six UUVs.
The vessel was designed at the request of the Ocean Science Department of the Ecole des Mines de Paris to support scientific research activities.
The finished vessel will feature a high ceiling, a glass roof, and side doors that can be opened to let as much natural light as possible into the interior spaces.
A stepped hull will provide greater space onboard while minimising drag when underway. The aerodynamic superstructure will meanwhile help minimise power consumption when the boat is stationary during operations, according to Thomas Tison.
The designer added that the vessel will be designed to take part in international, corporate or public events and thus be able to meet strict stability standards, ensuring safe public access while berthed.
Other key features of the vessel will include retractable solar panels, and a propulsion system consisting of batteries, biodiesel-powered engines and waterjets, a data analysis laboratory, an office, a mess, a galley, and winches for simultaneous deployment and retrieval of up to four UUVs.
The vessel will also be able to accommodate divers and rigid inflatable boats in addition to unmanned craft.