Workboat News Roundup | October 17 – Chinese rocket recovery ship order, new submarine dry dock and more

Deliveries include a new RIB for a US East Coast firefighting agency, a work barge for a marine construction company, and a floating dock for a defence shipbuilder. Upcoming construction projects include a research vessel for a US college and rocket launch and recovery barges for a Chinese aerospace firm.
A new 26-metre research vessel for the Cape Fear Community College (CFCC) in Wilmington, North Carolina, is now under construction at Midship Marine’s Louisiana shipyard.
The aluminium vessel will be used by the college's marine technology program for extended research and education activities up to 100 nautical miles (185 kilometres) offshore.
General Dynamics Electric Boat (GDEB) and Bollinger Shipyards held a christening ceremony for a new floating dry dock on Friday, October 10.
The 618- by 140-foot (188- by 43-metre) Atlas will support the construction and sustainment of the US Navy Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine program by providing essential dry dock capacity for construction, maintenance, and long-term sustainment.
China's Jiangsu Runyang Shipbuilding has begun construction of two new offshore rocket recovery vessels for Hainan International Commercial Aerospace Launch (HICAL).
The two vessels commencing construction include a self-propelled vessel and a non-self-propelled vessel. Both vessels will feature all-electric systems, eliminating the need for traditional mechanical propulsion shaft designs.
La Crosse, Wisconsin-based marine construction specialist J.F. Brennan Company has formally named its newest barge.
Michael Turner is of Brennan's own design and was built to American Bureau of Shipping standards by Feeney Shipyard of Kingston, New York. The vessel has a length of 150 feet (46 metres), a beam of 60 feet (18 metres), and a hull depth of 10 feet (three metres).
The Milford Fire Department of Connecticut has taken delivery of a new rigid inflatable boat (RIB) built by Ribcraft USA.
The newbuild replaces a smaller Ribcraft boat that the department had operated for nearly two decades. Like its predecessor, it will be operated in Long Island Sound and its tributaries.