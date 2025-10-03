Connecticut fire agency gets new rescue RIB

The Milford Fire Department of Connecticut has taken delivery of a new rigid inflatable boat (RIB) built by Ribcraft USA.
The newbuild replaces a smaller Ribcraft boat that the department had operated for nearly two decades. Like its predecessor, it will be operated in Long Island Sound and its tributaries.
The 21-foot (6.4-metre) RIB will be used for a range of duties including search and rescue and environmental protection. The electronics include a sidescan sonar, a GPS and a radar from Garmin, a Whelen hailer/siren, and a VHF radio.
Power is provided by a Yamaha 150hp (110kW) outboard engine, which can deliver speeds of up to 40 knots. Fuel is fed from a 46-gallon (170-litre) internal tank.
To ensure safety, the Hypalon tube has five chambers, boarding wear patches, grab handles, and a reinforced bow.
Two jockey-style seats are available for the crew, though the spacious fore and aft decks will allow for the transport of up to ten additional personnel.