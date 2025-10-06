J.F. Brennan formally names newest barge

Classed and load-lined for ocean service, the barge boasts an interior that is completely painted to prevent saltwater corrosion.

The vessel honours the late Michael Turner, who had worked with Brennan's office in North Kingstown, Rhode Island, as a Superintendent from 2021 until his unexpected passing just three years later at the age of 46.

As with Brennan's many other vessels, Michael Turner will be operated in US waterways and will support a range of projects such as environmental remediation, dam construction, commercial diving, harbour management, and submarine cable services.