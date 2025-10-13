General Dynamics Electric Boat christens new submarine dry dock

General Dynamics Electric Boat (GDEB) and Bollinger Shipyards held a christening ceremony for a new floating dry dock on Friday, October 10.
The 618- by 140-foot (188- by 43-metre) Atlas will support the construction and sustainment of the US Navy Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine program by providing essential dry dock capacity for construction, maintenance, and long-term sustainment.
GDEB is the prime contractor on the design and build of the Columbia class submarines, which will replace the ageing Ohio-class boats due to begin to retire from service in 2027.
Submarines of the Columbia-class will be the largest ever built by the United States, at two-and-a-half times the size of the existing Virginia-class attack submarines.
This delivery marks the completion of Bollinger Shipyards’ second contract with GDEB.
In late 2019, Bollinger Shipyards was selected to construct the 400- by 100-foot (120- by 30-metre) ocean transport barge Holland for GDEB, which was delivered on-schedule in 2021.
Bollinger is also in the construction phase of a pontoon launcher for GDEB, which will also support the construction and launching of the Columbia-class boats.