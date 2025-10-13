Other Workboats

General Dynamics Electric Boat christens new submarine dry dock

Christening ceremony of the floating dry dock Atlas, October 10, 2025
General Dynamics Electric Boat (GDEB) and Bollinger Shipyards held a christening ceremony for a new floating dry dock on Friday, October 10.

The 618- by 140-foot (188- by 43-metre) Atlas will support the construction and sustainment of the US Navy Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine program by providing essential dry dock capacity for construction, maintenance, and long-term sustainment.

GDEB is the prime contractor on the design and build of the Columbia class submarines, which will replace the ageing Ohio-class boats due to begin to retire from service in 2027.

Submarines of the Columbia-class will be the largest ever built by the United States, at two-and-a-half times the size of the existing Virginia-class attack submarines.

This delivery marks the completion of Bollinger Shipyards’ second contract with GDEB.

In late 2019, Bollinger Shipyards was selected to construct the 400- by 100-foot (120- by 30-metre) ocean transport barge Holland for GDEB, which was delivered on-schedule in 2021.

Bollinger is also in the construction phase of a pontoon launcher for GDEB, which will also support the construction and launching of the Columbia-class boats.

