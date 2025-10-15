New 26-metre research vessel under construction for US college

A new 26-metre research vessel for the Cape Fear Community College (CFCC) in Wilmington, North Carolina, is now under construction at Midship Marine’s Louisiana shipyard.
The aluminium vessel will be used by the college's marine technology program for extended research and education activities up to 100 nautical miles (185 kilometres) offshore.
The vessel will be equipped with a heavy-duty retrieval system, including an A-frame capable of lifting a wide range of research equipment. It will also have a telescopic davit, heavy-duty winches, and a stern platform to provide quick access to the water for divers or for researchers taking water samples.
The multifunctional vessel can accommodate up to 24 personnel on multi-day missions or 40 on single-day missions. The main deck features berths, a galley, and both dry and wet labs for scientific and educational activities. The upper deck includes additional berths and the vessel’s bridge.
Jim Morton, President of CFCC, stated, “The purchase of this new research vessel represents an investment in the future of our marine technology program.”
Shawna Rowe, Program Director for Marine Technology at CFCC, added that the vessel will serve as a, "floating classroom and laboratory where students will gain practical experience in biological sampling, hydrographic surveying, and the deployment of oceanographic instrumentation”.