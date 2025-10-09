Chinese yard starts construction of new rocket recovery vessels

China's Jiangsu Runyang Shipbuilding has begun construction of two new offshore rocket recovery vessels for Hainan International Commercial Aerospace Launch (HICAL).
The two vessels commencing construction include a self-propelled vessel and a non-self-propelled vessel. Both vessel will feature all-electric systems, eliminating the need for traditional mechanical propulsion shaft designs.
The vessels will also be capable of DP2 operation and unmanned operation.
Construction of the vessels will last approximately 18 months. Delivery to HICAL is scheduled for the spring of 2027.
The self-propelled vessel will be a steel monohull design with an LOA of 140 metres, a beam of 40 metres, a displacement of 25,000 tons, and a deck area of 2,000 square metres. The vessel will be capable of launch and recovery of reusable rockets.
The non-self-propelled vessel will be used for rocket recovery only. It will have an LOA of 110 metres, a beam of 42 metres, and a displacement of 24,000 tons. Like the self-propelled vessel, its deck will have a total area of 2,000 square metres.