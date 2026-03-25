Workboat News Roundup | March 25 – Dutch and US research vessels, new Japanese training ship and more

New research vessels have been delivered to operators in the Netherlands and the United States while a Japanese institute has acquired a training platform. A workboat capable of transporting explosives was recently handed over to a Hong Kong Government agency. Lastly, sea trials have begun for a new Dutch survey boat.
A new hydrographic survey vessel ordered by Dutch subsea solutions provider the N-Sea Group recently began undergoing sea trials in the Netherlands.
Geo Master is of a similar design as Geo Ranger, which is already under N-Sea management and control. Delivery of the newer survey vessel is scheduled for March 2026 while operational sailings will commence shortly afterwards.
Geo Master will also be upgraded to meet the latest standards in fuel efficiency and emissions while retaining the ability to run on biofuel.
China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) subsidiary CSSC Guijiang Shipbuilding has handed over a new workboat ordered by the Hong Kong Marine Department (HKMD).
Ever Safe No 1 (长安一号; Chang'an No. 1) is one of two workboats ordered by the HKMD in 2024. They will be used primarily for the transport of explosive cargo and other dangerous goods in support of the construction activities of the Hong Kong Civil Engineering and Development Department.
The new workboats will replace two earlier CSSC-built vessels that have been performing a similar function for the HKMD since they were delivered in 1998.
The Royal Netherlands Institute for Sea Research's (Nederlands Instituut voor Zeeonderzoek; NIOZ) newest research vessel was formally named in a ceremony on Thursday, March 12.
Anna Weber-van Bosse was christened by Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, who attended Thursday's ceremony as guest of honour.
The vessel will be used to support research in a broad range of fields including biology, geology, physical oceanography, and even maritime archaeology. She can even be used for positioning of underwater data-gathering equipment.
Japan's National Institute of Technology, Toyama College (NITTC) recently took delivery of a new training vessel built by Mitsubishi Shipbuilding.
Wakashio Maru is the fifth training vessel to be acquired by NITTC and the college's first newbuild ship acquisition since 1995. She has an LOA of 56.48 metres, a beam of 10.6 metres, a depth of 5.95 metres, a gross tonnage of 389, a service speed of 12.5 knots, and accommodation for up to 60 people.
The vessel will be used to provide practical training in ocean navigation and conducting surveys and experiments for educational and community contribution purposes.
North River Boats of Oregon recently handed over a new aluminium research vessel to the University of Hawaii at Hilo (UH Hilo).
The 38-foot (12-metre) Kaiola ("Ocean Life") arrived from Oregon in February 2026 and is now undergoing final outfitting and inspection before commencing operational sailings.
John Burns, Associate Professor and Chair of the Marine Science Department at UH Hilo, said his team chose the vessel for its stability and flexibility.