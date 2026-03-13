Japan's National Institute of Technology welcomes new training vessel

Japan's National Institute of Technology, Toyama College (NITTC) recently took delivery of a new training vessel built by Mitsubishi Shipbuilding.

Wakashio Maru is the fifth training vessel to be acquired by NITTC and the college's first newbuild ship acquisition since 1995. She has an LOA of 56.48 metres, a beam of 10.6 metres, a depth of 5.95 metres, a gross tonnage of 389, a service speed of 12.5 knots, and accommodation for up to 60 people.

The vessel will be used to provide practical training in ocean navigation and conducting surveys and experiments for educational and community contribution purposes.