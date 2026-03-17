New explosives-carrying vessel delivered to Hong Kong Marine Department

China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) subsidiary CSSC Guijiang Shipbuilding has handed over a new workboat ordered by the Hong Kong Marine Department (HKMD).
Ever Safe No 1 (长安一号; Chang'an No. 1) is one of two workboats ordered by the HKMD in 2024. They will be used primarily for the transport of explosive cargo and other dangerous goods in support of the construction activities of the Hong Kong Civil Engineering and Development Department.
The new workboats will replace two earlier CSSC-built vessels that have been performing a similar function for the HKMD since they were delivered in 1998.
Ever Safe No 1 has an LOA of 33 metres, a beam of seven metres, and a depth of 3.5 metres. Compared to her predecessors, the newer cargo vessel also boasts a stronger hull, greater range, and a high operating speed.
The vessel is also fitted with a selective catalytic reduction system and solar panels to supply 100 per cent of the electrical power requirements of her onboard systems.
Ever Safe No 1's sister vessel is scheduled to be delivered during the first half of 2026.