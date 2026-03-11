New research boat delivered to University of Hawai'i

North River Boats of Oregon recently handed over a new aluminium research vessel to the University of Hawai'i at Hilo (UH Hilo).
The 38-foot (12-metre) Kaiola ("Ocean Life") arrived from Oregon in February 2026 and is now undergoing final outfitting and inspection before commencing operational sailings.
John Burns, Associate Professor and Chair of the Marine Science Department at UH Hilo, said his team chose the vessel for its stability and flexibility.
"We selected this platform because it provides a stable, shallow-draught, highly manoeuvrable work deck suitable for diving, instrument deployment, and nearshore research around Hawaiʻi Island," Burns explained.
The hull is made of welded aluminium, which Burns said is ideal for a research boat due to its corrosion-resistant properties as well as its light weight and enhanced durability compared to FRP.
Aluminium boats are also more capable of handling beach landings and carrying heavy equipment, and are therefore able to withstand constant use, according to UH Hilo.
"This durability is critical for a teaching and research vessel that will operate year-round in dynamic coastal conditions and remote locations," added Burns.
The large open deck will allow crews to deploy water and sediment samplers, underwater cameras, sensors and mapping tools. Inside, the cabin can support navigation, computing, and real-time data processing.
Power is provided by two Suzuki outboards.
The vessel will serve as a floating laboratory that provides access to sites that were once difficult or unsafe to reach. It will also offer more hands-on experience with real research equipment, data collection and marine operations, which UH Hilo said are core skills for careers in marine science and ocean stewardship.