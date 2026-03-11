New research boat delivered to University of Hawai'i

North River Boats of Oregon recently handed over a new aluminium research vessel to the University of Hawai'i at Hilo (UH Hilo).

The 38-foot (12-metre) Kaiola ("Ocean Life") arrived from Oregon in February 2026 and is now undergoing final outfitting and inspection before commencing operational sailings.

John Burns, Associate Professor and Chair of the Marine Science Department at UH Hilo, said his team chose the vessel for its stability and flexibility.