Research, Environment & Training

Dutch ocean science institute christens newest vessel

Anna Weber-van Bosse NIOZ Nanco Klein 4(1).jpg
Anna Weber-van BosseNIOZ/Nanco Klein
Published on

The Royal Netherlands Institute for Sea Research's (Nederlands Instituut voor Zeeonderzoek; NIOZ) newest research vessel was formally named in a ceremony on Thursday, March 12.

Anna Weber-van Bosse was christened by Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, who attended Thursday's ceremony as guest of honour.

The vessel will be used to support research in a broad range of fields including biology, geology, physical oceanography, and even maritime archaeology. She can even be used for positioning of underwater data-gathering equipment.

Anna Weber-van Bosse was built by Spain's Armon Shipyard to a design by Netherlands-based C-Job Naval Architects. She was designed as a larger and more capable platform to replace Pelagia, a research vessel that has been in service with the NIOZ for 35 years.

The vessel is fitted with a DP2 system while her hull has a wave-piercing bow and has been strengthened to ice class 1C standard, which indicates safe navigation even at the edges of ice fields.

The vessel boasts a selection of laboratories including wet and dry labs; a CTD hangar; a hangar for remotely operated vehicles and autonomous underwater vehicles; a large working deck that can also accommodate unmanned aerial vehicles; an A-frame; and a drop keel and gondola that can house larger sensors, including those that the NIOZ said are still under development.

Europe
Royal Netherlands Institute for Sea Research
Anna Weber van Bosse

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com