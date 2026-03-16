Dutch ocean science institute christens newest vessel

Anna Weber-van Bosse was built by Spain's Armon Shipyard to a design by Netherlands-based C-Job Naval Architects. She was designed as a larger and more capable platform to replace Pelagia, a research vessel that has been in service with the NIOZ for 35 years.

The vessel is fitted with a DP2 system while her hull has a wave-piercing bow and has been strengthened to ice class 1C standard, which indicates safe navigation even at the edges of ice fields.

The vessel boasts a selection of laboratories including wet and dry labs; a CTD hangar; a hangar for remotely operated vehicles and autonomous underwater vehicles; a large working deck that can also accommodate unmanned aerial vehicles; an A-frame; and a drop keel and gondola that can house larger sensors, including those that the NIOZ said are still under development.