Workboat News Roundup | July 3 – US icebreaker contracts, and electric hydrofoil pilot boat and more

Recently completed vessels include a hydrofoiling pilot boat, a survey catamaran for a US government operator, and a buoy tender for a Russian waterway authority. The US Coast Guard has meanwhile finalised contracts for its newest Arctic icebreakers. Lastly, an Irish-owned research vessel has begun operating under a long-term charter.
The US Coast Guard has finalised two contracts for the construction and delivery of six Arctic security cutters (ASCs), a brand-new class of medium polar icebreakers.
The contracts are awarded to Bollinger Shipyards of Lockport, Louisiana for four ASCs, valued at approximately US$2.2 billion, and Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC) of Finland for two ASCs, valued at approximately US$1.1 billion.
The first vessel under this contract is scheduled to be delivered in 2028, and all six vessels are scheduled to be delivered by 2031.
A new hybrid survey vessel owned by Irish Mainport Holdings' subsidiary Mainport Shipping has begun serving a long-term charter with Netherlands-based N-Sea Group.
Designed by Conoship International and built by Neptune Marine, Geo Master will be used on survey, inspection, and other related duties for clients in the UK and European energy sectors.
The vessel has an LOA of 41.2 metres, a moulded beam of 8.7 metres, a maximum draught of only 2.4 metres, and accommodation for seven crewmembers and up to 14 scientists. The hybrid diesel-electric propulsion setup includes four Volvo Penta D13 IMO Tier III generators that each produce 332 kW at 1,500 rpm, two Veth 400kW azimuthing L-drives, and two Veth bow tunnel thrusters for additional lateral manoeuvrability.
UK-based Artemis Technologies has launched a new pilot boat fitted with the company's patented electric hydrofoiling system.
The vessel, which Artemis said is the world's first fully electric hydrofoil pilot boat, has now entered the water and is progressing through sea trials as it moves toward operational deployment.
The pilot boat belongs to a series of electric hydrofoil boats introduced in 2023 with the completion of the demonstrator vessel Pioneer of Belfast.
A new catamaran research vessel will soon be handed over to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).
The custom-built aluminium vessel Sound Outlook will support DEEP's marine research and environmental monitoring operations, particularly in the shallower waters of Long Island Sound.
The newbuild has an LOA of 48 feet (15 metres), a beam of 16 feet (4.9 metres), and two Scania DI13 diesel engines that each produce 750 hp (560 kW). The engines drive two Hamilton HJ403 waterjets and are fed by tanks with a total capacity of 500 gallons (1,900 litres).
The Russian Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transportation (Rosmorrechflot) has taken delivery of a new buoy tender.
Like her sisters under Project 3050.1A, Leonid Komarov (Леонид Комаров) will be used primarily for maintenance of buoys and other aids to navigation in inland waterways.
Her secondary duties will include monitoring of water depths and handling of non-self-propelled barges of 400 tonnes displacement or lower via towing or pushing.