New catamaran research vessel to be delivered to Connecticut energy department

A new catamaran research vessel will soon be handed over to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).

The custom-built aluminium vessel Sound Outlook will support DEEP's marine research and environmental monitoring operations, particularly in the shallower waters of Long Island Sound.

The newbuild has an LOA of 48 feet (15 metres), a beam of 16 feet (4.9 metres), and two Scania DI13 diesel engines that each produce 750 hp (560 kW). The engines drive two Hamilton HJ403 waterjets and are fed by tanks with a total capacity of 500 gallons (1,900 litres).