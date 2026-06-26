N-Sea's new hybrid survey vessel begins charter with Irish operator

A new hybrid survey vessel owned by Netherlands-based N-Sea Group has begun serving a long-term charter with Irish Mainport Holdings.

Designed by Conoship International and built by Neptune Marine, Geo Master will be used on survey, inspection, and other related duties for clients in the UK and European energy sectors.

The vessel has an LOA of 41.2 metres, a moulded beam of 8.7 metres, a maximum draught of only 2.4 metres, and accommodation for seven crewmembers and up to 14 scientists. The hybrid diesel-electric propulsion setup includes four Volvo Penta D13 IMO Tier III generators that each produce 332 kW at 1,500 rpm, two Veth 400kW azimuthing L-drives, and two Veth bow tunnel thrusters for additional lateral manoeuvrability.