VESSEL REVIEW | Kazarka & Krechet – Buoy tender pair to be operated in Russia's Volga-Baltic Waterway

The new monohull buoy tenders were acquired as part of Rechvodput’s ongoing renewal program covering the agency’s navigation service fleet. Each has a steel hull, an aluminium superstructure, a length of 26.8 metres (87.9 feet), a beam of 4.2 metres (14 feet), a draught of only one metre (3.3 feet), a depth of 1.5 metres (4.9 feet), a main diesel engine with an output of 220 kW (300 hp), and a crew of six.

The tenders will also be able to operate for up to six days before returning to port and can sail at speeds of up to 10.7 knots. A bow thruster will meanwhile provide each vessel with additional lateral manoeuvrability essential for navigating in narrow waters.

The electronics suite on each vessel includes modern communication and navigation equipment as well as systems that help ensure efficient engine control. For maintenance duties, each vessel will rely on a deck crane with a one-tonne maximum lifting capacity.