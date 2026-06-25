UK builder launches electric hydrofoil pilot boat

UK-based Artemis Technologies has launched a new pilot boat fitted with the company's patented electric hydrofoiling system.
The vessel, which Artemis said is the world's first fully electric hydrofoil pilot boat, has now entered the water and is progressing through sea trials as it moves toward operational deployment.
The pilot boat belongs to a series of electric hydrofoil boats introduced in 2023 with the completion of the demonstrator vessel Pioneer of Belfast.
Purpose-designed for the demands of pilot transfer operations, the new pilot boat combines zero local emission propulsion with the speed, control and robustness required for daily service, according to Artemis. Its hydrofoil technology reduces drag and wake, delivering a smoother ride, enhanced handling and significantly lower energy consumption compared to conventional pilot boats.
By lifting the hull out of the water, the electric hydrofoiling system can reduce hydrodynamic drag, enabling fully electric propulsion while maintaining predictable handling and stability across various weather and sea states.
The boat features an optimised layout and deck arrangements to support safe and consistent transfer operations. An active flight control system will further enhance stability during pilot transfers.