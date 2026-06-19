Russia's Rosmorrechflot takes delivery of new inland buoy tender

The Russian Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transportation (Rosmorrechflot) has taken delivery of a new buoy tender.

Like her sisters under Project 3050.1A, Leonid Komarov (Леонид Комаров) will be used primarily for maintenance of buoys and other aids to navigation in inland waterways.

Her secondary duties will include monitoring of water depths and handling of non-self-propelled barges of 400 tonnes displacement or lower via towing or pushing.