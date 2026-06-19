Russia's Rosmorrechflot takes delivery of new inland buoy tender

The Russian Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transportation (Rosmorrechflot) has taken delivery of a new buoy tender.
Like her sisters under Project 3050.1A, Leonid Komarov (Леонид Комаров) will be used primarily for maintenance of buoys and other aids to navigation in inland waterways.
Her secondary duties will include monitoring of water depths and handling of non-self-propelled barges of 400 tonnes displacement or lower via towing or pushing.
The vessel has a steel hull, an aluminium superstructure, a length of 26.8 metres, a beam of 4.2 metres, a draught of only one metre, a main diesel engine with an output of 220 kW, and a crew of six.
For maintenance duties, the vessel is fitted with a deck crane with a one-tonne maximum lifting capacity.
Leonid Komarov was built in compliance with Russian Classification Society requirements including those that cover vessels operating in ice 20 navigation areas. The vessel will join the fleet of Rosmorrechflot's Kama Basin Administration.