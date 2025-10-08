Unmanned Craft News Roundup | October 9 – Torpedo-launched USV, Indian and US ROV orders and more

Indian maritime technology startup EyeROV has been awarded a INR470 million (US$5.29 million) contract to supply new remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to the Indian Navy.

Under the contract, EyeROV will supply the navy with examples of an ROV rated for operation at depths of up to 300 metres and fitted with dual HD/4K cameras with 10x zoom capability. The craft will perform underwater reconnaissance, surveillance, and monitoring.