Unmanned Craft News Roundup | October 9 – Torpedo-launched USV, Indian and US ROV orders and more

The Indian Navy and the US Coast Guard have placed orders for new ROVs while a Norwegian operator has selected a local manufacturer for the supply of new offshore-capable USVs. A German firm has unveiled a new USV designed to be launched from torpedo tubes. Lastly, a US partnership will begin collaborating on autonomous naval platforms.
Indian maritime technology startup EyeROV has been awarded a INR470 million (US$5.29 million) contract to supply new remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to the Indian Navy.
Under the contract, EyeROV will supply the navy with examples of an ROV rated for operation at depths of up to 300 metres and fitted with dual HD/4K cameras with 10x zoom capability. The craft will perform underwater reconnaissance, surveillance, and monitoring.
The US Coast Guard will invest nearly US$350 million to expand robotics and autonomous systems, strengthening mission execution and operational capabilities, the coast guard confirmed earlier this week.
The funding, provided under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), includes US$11 million in fiscal year 2025 for immediate upgrades to what the coast guard said are critical autonomous systems.
Massachusetts-based unmanned vessel manufacturer Blue Water Autonomy has entered into an agreement with Conrad Shipyard of Louisiana on the construction of new autonomous surface vehicles (ASVs).
The news comes just weeks after Blue Water announced its series A funding, bringing the company to US$61 million raised to date with the goal of building and deploying its first long-range, full-sized ASV next year.
Norway's Reach Subsea has confirmed an order with Kongsberg Maritime for two additional uncrewed surface vessels (USV).
The company said the contract, which covers the third and fourth vessels in its Reach Remote fleet, is scheduled for delivery in the second half of 2027. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
German defence technology company Gabler has presented new uncrewed surface vessel (USV) concepts designed for torpedo tube launch.
The company said the platforms, developed in partnership with FLANQ, were created to support European and NATO naval operations.