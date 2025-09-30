Tech startup to supply ROVs to Indian Navy

Each ROV will be capable of sailing at three knots and can be operated via tether from a vessel of opportunity. A 6,000-lumen lighting system will provide adequate illumination for the onboard cameras to capture images even in murky waters.

Payload options for the craft include sidescan and imaging sonars, a gripper, a robotic arm, a Doppler velocity log, and an ultrasonic thickness gauge.

Control of the ROVs is via EyeROV's proprietary piloting software, wherein a customisable interface would provide operators with depth, orientation and navigation data as well as real-time camera feeds.