Gabler unveils torpedo-tube launched USV concepts for naval operations

German defence technology company Gabler has presented new uncrewed surface vessel (USV) concepts designed for torpedo tube launch.
The company said the platforms, developed in partnership with FLANQ, were created to support European and NATO naval operations.
Both designs are compatible with standard submarine torpedo tubes and feature a 4.5-metre hull, electric drivetrain, and multiple payload bays.
According to Gabler, this configuration allows for flexible use across different mission types.
One variant is a reusable intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance platform. It has real-time monitoring capabilities and can be deployed and recovered discreetly by submarines.
The other is intended for single-use tactical missions, which Gabler said would allow naval forces to neutralise high-value targets while minimising risk to personnel.
Gabler added that it is working with European defence suppliers to integrate the vessels into existing systems.
The company said the aim is to provide operators with uncrewed-first operational capabilities through faster deployment options and reduced logistical demands.