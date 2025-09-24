Reach Subsea orders two additional USVs from Kongsberg Maritime

Norway's Reach Subsea has confirmed an order with Kongsberg Maritime for two additional uncrewed surface vessels (USV).
The company said the contract, which covers the third and fourth vessels in its Reach Remote fleet, is scheduled for delivery in the second half of 2027. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
The specifications of the new vessels will be based on the first two delivered earlier this year, with modifications informed by technical qualification work and operational experience, according to Reach Subsea.
Reach Remote 1 is currently carrying out fully remote-controlled offshore operations off the coast of Norway for Equinor, TotalEnergies, and Shell. Reach Remote 2 is en route to Australia to provide services for Woodside Energy.
Reach Subsea said debt financing for the two new vessels has been secured through DNB, Sparebank 1 Sør-Norge, and EKSFIN, covering around two-thirds of the investment cost.
The company added that a €14.3 million ($14.3 million) grant awarded in October 2024 under the European Union’s emission trading system innovation fund will contribute to the financing. The total investment after EU funding is estimated at about NOK620 million.