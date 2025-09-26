US Coast Guard to invest $350m in robotics and autonomous systems

Initial investments include: US$4.8 million to procure 16 VideoRay remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to replace the deployable specialised forces’ ageing fleet; US$2 million to procure six Qinetiq "squad packable utility robots" (SPURs) and 12 mini-SPUR robots to replace outdated unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) at strike teams; and US$4.3 million to purchase 125 SkyDio short-range unmanned aircraft systems (SR-UAS).

These investments are the first in a series of robotics and autonomous systems projects the coast guard will pursue using OBBBA funding.

The coast guard said the technologies will meet immediate mission needs, improve personnel safety and strengthen its capabilities to control, secure, and defend US borders and maritime approaches.