US Coast Guard to invest $350m in robotics and autonomous systems

The US Coast Guard will invest nearly US$350 million to expand robotics and autonomous systems, strengthening mission execution and operational capabilities, the coast guard confirmed earlier this week.
The funding, provided under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), includes US$11 million in fiscal year 2025 for immediate upgrades to what the coast guard said are critical autonomous systems.
Initial investments include: US$4.8 million to procure 16 VideoRay remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to replace the deployable specialised forces’ ageing fleet; US$2 million to procure six Qinetiq "squad packable utility robots" (SPURs) and 12 mini-SPUR robots to replace outdated unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) at strike teams; and US$4.3 million to purchase 125 SkyDio short-range unmanned aircraft systems (SR-UAS).
These investments are the first in a series of robotics and autonomous systems projects the coast guard will pursue using OBBBA funding.
The coast guard said the technologies will meet immediate mission needs, improve personnel safety and strengthen its capabilities to control, secure, and defend US borders and maritime approaches.
The coast guard’s deployable specialised forces will use the new ROVs for waterfront and pier inspections, hull assessments, subsurface infrastructure surveys, disaster response and search and rescue missions. Their use will reduce reliance on coast guard divers, improving efficiency and safety.
Coast guard strike teams, which respond to hazardous materials spills, major marine casualties, groundings, natural disasters, chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear incidents and national special security events, will use the new UGVs to access and sample air in confined spaces aboard commercial vessels.
The SR-UAS will support operations including infrastructure inspections, environmental observation, pollution response, post-storm surveys, ice surveys and communications.