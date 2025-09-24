Blue Water Autonomy selects Louisiana yard to build new surface craft

Rylan Hamilton, Co-Founder and CEO of Blue Water Autonomy, said that the company is, "designing for deployment, not just demonstration," and that the partnership with Conrad, "puts [Blue Water] in a position to deliver ships quickly, while demonstrating the expertise and scale of existing US shipbuilding capacity."

Under the agreement, Conrad will assemble Blue Water's first class of autonomous ships. Conrad plans to use multiple facilities, allowing for parallel builds and scalable throughput.

Blue Water had earlier said that it is designing and building what it described as "highly producible" unmanned ships for the US Navy.