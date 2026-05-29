Unmanned Craft News Roundup | May 29 – Australian 3D-printed USV concept, new UK autonomous naval boat and more

An Australian firm will manufacture a new type of 3D-printed USV while a Canadian builder will add UK-designed craft to its product portfolio. Work is ongoing on a compact UUV in New Zealand as another UK developer introduces an ASV for naval use. Lastly, a UK-Norwegian collaboration has unveiled a new integrated system for subsea inspections.
Canadian shipbuilder Davie and UK-based unmanned systems specialist the Kraken Technology Group have formed a collaboration with the aim of of establishing Canadian production, integration and development of Kraken's unmanned surface vehicles (USVs).
Davie will provide Canadian capacity and capability to produce, integrate and develop Kraken's USVs and autonomous maritime systems.
The agreement also provides a framework that would combine Kraken's technology with Davie and its affiliates' trans-Atlantic shipbuilding scope.
UK-based unmanned systems manufacturer HydroSurv and Norwegian subsea inspection specialist BeyonC have finalised an agreement to deliver a HydroSurv unmanned surface vehicle (USV) configured for the deployment and operation of BeyonC’s advanced pipeline survey remotely operated vehicle (ROV).
HydroSurv said the collaboration seeks to introduce "a scalable, low-emission operating model for shallow-water subsea survey."
The integrated USV-ROV system is designed to enable operators to survey expanding subsea cable and pipeline infrastructure more frequently, more efficiently and with less reliance on conventional crewed vessels.
Western Australia-based Hyperion Systems has unveiled what it said is the southern hemisphere’s first 3D printed uncrewed surface vessel (USV).
Designed by local naval architecture firm Versatile Marine and powered by Greenroom Robotics’ AI and autonomy software, the USV will be manufactured at Hyperion's Henderson facilities.
The 4.6-metre hulls will be 3D printed using large format additive manufacturing (LFAM) and recycled polymer waste by a consortium led by Hyperion Systems with integration support from Australian stakeholders.
Navantia UK recently unveiled a new large autonomous surface vessel (ASV) that the company said would form a key component of the "hybrid navy" concept, wherein traditional crewed warships are combined with crewless escorts and autonomous technologies such as drones.
Navantia UK said the ASV design will provide persistent capability due to its size, range and speed characteristics, with adaptability for different missions provided by smart modularity.
The vessel will be developed from the keel up to be uncrewed providing high levels of availability.
New Zealand-based unmanned systems manufacturer SYOS Aerospace recently unveiled a new unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) that can be employed for offshore inspection and maritime security applications.
The UUV can be used for a range of missions such as subsea inspection, surveillance, mine countermeasures, and protection of critical subsurface energy and telecommunications infrastructure.
Built for rapid deployment in complex, high risk underwater missions, the UUV can be launched, operated, and recovered remotely by operators anywhere in the world.