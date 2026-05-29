Unmanned Craft News Roundup | May 29 – Australian 3D-printed USV concept, new UK autonomous naval boat and more

Canadian shipbuilder Davie and UK-based unmanned systems specialist the Kraken Technology Group have formed a collaboration with the aim of of establishing Canadian production, integration and development of Kraken's unmanned surface vehicles (USVs).

Davie will provide Canadian capacity and capability to produce, integrate and develop Kraken's USVs and autonomous maritime systems.

The agreement also provides a framework that would combine Kraken's technology with Davie and its affiliates' trans-Atlantic shipbuilding scope.