Australian firm to build USVs using 3D printing technology

Western Australia-based Hyperion Systems has unveiled what it said is the southern hemisphere’s first 3D printed uncrewed surface vessel (USV).

Designed by local naval architecture firm Versatile Marine and powered by Greenroom Robotics’ AI and autonomy software, the USV will be manufactured at Hyperion's Henderson facilities.

The 4.6-metre hulls will be 3D printed using large format additive manufacturing (LFAM) and recycled polymer waste by a consortium led by Hyperion Systems with integration support from Australian stakeholders.