UK designer unveils multi-role ASV for naval use

Navantia UK recently unveiled a new large autonomous surface vessel (ASV) that the company said would form a key component of the "hybrid navy" concept, wherein traditional crewed warships are combined with crewless escorts and autonomous technologies such as drones.
Navantia UK said the ASV design will provide persistent capability due to its size, range and speed characteristics, with adaptability for different missions provided by smart modularity.
The vessel will be developed from the keel up to be uncrewed providing high levels of availability.
The ASV can be constructed at pace and scale with a cost significantly lower than crewed vessels, according to the designer. Its modular hull will allow for different configurations – sensing, operational mode or a combination of the two.
Derek Jones, Chief Commercial and Business Development Officer at Navantia UK, said that naval capabilities of the future will comprise a hybrid mixture of crewed warships with uncrewed escorts and ancillary ships.
"We’re investing heavily in our four shipyards to turn them into ideal partners to deliver this vision of the future," said Jones. "With digital design capabilities and cutting-edge automated technology, our sites are being transformed into some of the most advanced shipyards in Europe."