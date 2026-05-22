UK designer unveils multi-role ASV for naval use

Navantia UK recently unveiled a new large autonomous surface vessel (ASV) that the company said would form a key component of the "hybrid navy" concept, wherein traditional crewed warships are combined with crewless escorts and autonomous technologies such as drones.

Navantia UK said the ASV design will provide persistent capability due to its size, range and speed characteristics, with adaptability for different missions provided by smart modularity.

The vessel will be developed from the keel up to be uncrewed providing high levels of availability.