New Zealand tech firm unveils UUV for offshore inspection and security use

New Zealand-based unmanned systems manufacturer SYOS Aerospace recently unveiled a new unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) that can be employed for offshore inspection and maritime security applications.

The UUV can be used for a range of missions such as subsea inspection, surveillance, mine countermeasures, and protection of critical subsurface energy and telecommunications infrastructure.

Built for rapid deployment in complex, high risk underwater missions, the UUV can be launched, operated, and recovered remotely by operators anywhere in the world.