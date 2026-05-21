New Zealand tech firm unveils UUV for offshore inspection and security use

New Zealand-based unmanned systems manufacturer SYOS Aerospace recently unveiled a new unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) that can be employed for offshore inspection and maritime security applications.
The UUV can be used for a range of missions such as subsea inspection, surveillance, mine countermeasures, and protection of critical subsurface energy and telecommunications infrastructure.
Built for rapid deployment in complex, high risk underwater missions, the UUV can be launched, operated, and recovered remotely by operators anywhere in the world.
The craft can operate up to 500 metres below the surface and its fibre-optic tether to a larger unmanned surface vehicle will enable precise control and performance. It has a battery life of four hours, which can be extended with an external supply.
SYOS said the UUV will enable rapid, scalable operations across both defensive and offensive mission sets.
"When paired with uncrewed surface vessels and uncrewed aerial systems it becomes part of an offshore node that can deploy, coordinate and adapt, while keeping people out of harm’s way," SYOS said.