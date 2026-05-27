UK-Norwegian partnership to introduce integrated USV-ROV system for pipeline surveys

UK-based unmanned systems manufacturer HydroSurv and Norwegian subsea inspection specialist BeyonC have finalised an agreement to deliver a HydroSurv unmanned surface vehicle (USV) configured for the deployment and operation of BeyonC’s advanced pipeline survey remotely operated vehicle (ROV).

HydroSurv said the collaboration seeks to introduce "a scalable, low-emission operating model for shallow-water subsea survey."

The integrated USV-ROV system is designed to enable operators to survey expanding subsea cable and pipeline infrastructure more frequently, more efficiently and with less reliance on conventional crewed vessels.