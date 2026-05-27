UK-Norwegian partnership to introduce integrated USV-ROV system for pipeline surveys

UK-based unmanned systems manufacturer HydroSurv and Norwegian subsea inspection specialist BeyonC have finalised an agreement to deliver a HydroSurv unmanned surface vehicle (USV) configured for the deployment and operation of BeyonC’s advanced pipeline survey remotely operated vehicle (ROV).
HydroSurv said the collaboration seeks to introduce "a scalable, low-emission operating model for shallow-water subsea survey."
The integrated USV-ROV system is designed to enable operators to survey expanding subsea cable and pipeline infrastructure more frequently, more efficiently and with less reliance on conventional crewed vessels.
"By combining HydroSurv’s commercial-duty uncrewed surface platform with BeyonC’s purpose-built ROV, the companies aim to deliver high-quality subsea data while reducing cost, emissions and offshore personnel exposure," HydroSurv said.
Together, the companies have also developed a bespoke launch and recovery system (LARS) to integrate the ROV into the USV. The agreement was finalised recently, following completion of the initial design engineering.
Configured as a dedicated uncrewed host platform, the USV will feature an integrated tether management winch and a system architecture that will enable coordinated positioning between the USV and the ROV.
The 2026 updates to the USV are designed to support precision station-keeping, automated ROV following and real-time connectivity between the ROV and the remote operating team, enabling controlled, repeatable and high-resolution pipeline and subsea cable surveys.
The preliminary design phase began in December 2025, and construction of the USV has commenced, with the hulls expected to be completed before the end of May 2026.