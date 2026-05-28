UK, Canadian firms to collaborate on USV manufacture

Canadian shipbuilder Davie and UK-based unmanned systems specialist the Kraken Technology Group have formed a collaboration with the aim of of establishing Canadian production, integration and development of Kraken's unmanned surface vehicles (USVs).
Davie will provide Canadian capacity and capability to produce, integrate and develop Kraken's USVs and autonomous maritime systems.
The agreement also provides a framework that would combine Kraken's technology with Davie and its affiliates' trans-Atlantic shipbuilding scope.
"The future of maritime security will see crewed and autonomous vessels operating seamlessly across vast distances in the world's most contested environments," said Philip Burns-O'Brien, Senior Vice-President Commercial Development at Davie Shipbuilding. "Kraken brings world-class autonomous vessel technologies. Davie brings scale, advanced shipbuilding infrastructure and a record of delivering mission-critical vessels on time and on budget."
James Davies, CEO of Davie Shipbuilding, added that the collaboration with Kraken is in line with Davie's strategy of combining, "next-generation innovation with industrial capability and capacity."