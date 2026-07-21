Unmanned Craft News Roundup | July 21 – Security focus: counter-drug ROVs, torpedo-tube launched USV and more

A UK firm has completed construction of a long-range USV while new ROVs have been delivered to the New Zealand Customs Service. New UUVs are under development for US military use. Lastly, a German company has completed conducting a series of trials on a new torpedo tube-launched USV.

Partnership selected for US War Department's large UUV development program

Kongsberg and Oceaneering International have been selected by the US Department of War’s Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to support its combat autonomous maritime platform (CAMP) program, which is focused on the development of extra-large unmanned undersea vehicles (XLUUVs) for future US Navy missions.

The CAMP program will accelerate the transition of mature commercial and defence technologies into operational naval capabilities. Kongsberg said this collaboration will focus on concept definition, system architecture, and design trade studies, emphasising modularity, interoperability, and rapid integration.

Kongsberg and Oceaneering expect their XLUUV design to be delivered in the third quarter of this year.