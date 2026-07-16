UK builder delivers lead example of new 17-metre USV series

UK-based unmanned systems manufacturer Zero USV has delivered the first example of a new series of unmanned surface vehicle (USV).

Zero USV said the 17-metre-long USV has now been delivered following the completion of factory acceptance tests (FAT).

Constructed at Manor Marine’s shipyard in Portland, the vessel has now arrived at Zero USV's headquarters at Turnchapel Wharf, Plymouth, where final fitout and payload integration will be undertaken prior to the official naming ceremony next month.