UK builder delivers lead example of new 17-metre USV series

UK-based unmanned systems manufacturer Zero USV has delivered the first example of a new series of unmanned surface vehicle (USV).
Zero USV said the 17-metre-long USV has now been delivered following the completion of factory acceptance tests (FAT).
Constructed at Manor Marine’s shipyard in Portland, the vessel has now arrived at Zero USV's headquarters at Turnchapel Wharf, Plymouth, where final fitout and payload integration will be undertaken prior to the official naming ceremony next month.
Zero USV said the craft builds on the proven engineering and operational experience of the earlier 12-metre-long USV also developed by the company.
The 17-metre USV has been designed for long-range, persistent, over-the-horizon operations across multiple domains including defence, maritime security, offshore survey, and scientific research.
The craft boasts an operational endurance in excess of 50 days, a range of more than 5,000 nautical miles, a payload capacity of 4,000 kg, and a 20-ft ISO container-compatible payload bay complete with 30kW dedicated payload power.
Zero USV said the integration flexibility for multiple payloads will allow the USV's operators to rapidly install and configure complex payload systems for the specific mission profile required. It will also offer the ability to reconfigure the vessel for other roles in a very short period.
The USV is a fully robotic vessel able to incorporate level four autonomous navigation capability, delivered using MarineAI's autonomy suite. This proven autonomy suite includes the integration into the complex robotic systems used throughout the vessel.
The builder added that the USV’s dual redundant system architecture will eliminate the risk of single points of failure and provide the necessary resilience for over the horizon persistent operations in harsh maritime environments.