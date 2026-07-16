Torpedo tube-launched USV wraps up acceptance tests

Submarine systems provider Gabler and German defence technology company FLANQ have completed conducting the sea acceptance tests (SAT) of a new unmanned surface vehicle (USV) designed to be launched via torpedo tube.

The demonstrator USV, named Ranger, was designed to be launched from a standard 21-inch submarine torpedo tube and then autonomously surface and undertake cover intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions. The 4.5-metre platform features a folding keel and sensor mast, an electric drivetrain, and a mission-configurable payload bay.

Gabler said a one-way-attack variant of the USV, which will be named Strike, will also be available.