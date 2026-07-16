Torpedo tube-launched USV wraps up acceptance tests

Submarine systems provider Gabler and German defence technology company FLANQ have completed conducting the sea acceptance tests (SAT) of a new unmanned surface vehicle (USV) designed to be launched via torpedo tube.
The demonstrator USV, named Ranger, was designed to be launched from a standard 21-inch submarine torpedo tube and then autonomously surface and undertake cover intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions. The 4.5-metre platform features a folding keel and sensor mast, an electric drivetrain, and a mission-configurable payload bay.
Gabler said a one-way-attack variant of the USV, which will be named Strike, will also be available.
The USV was built partly from commercial-off-the-shelf components, according to Jannik Sauer, Chief Technology Officer of FLANQ.
Gabler is leading the programme’s commercialisation and will be responsible for delivery to naval customers and hosting platform integration.
Gabler said the SAT validated the integration and operation of the vehicle’s key technologies, with performance data recorded and verified throughout the trials.