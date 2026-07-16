Partnership selected for US War Department's large UUV development program

Kongsberg and Oceaneering International have been selected by the US Department of War’s Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to support its combat autonomous maritime platform (CAMP) program, which is focused on the development of extra-large unmanned undersea vehicles (XLUUVs) for future US Navy missions.
The CAMP program will accelerate the transition of mature commercial and defence technologies into operational naval capabilities. Kongsberg said this collaboration will focus on concept definition, system architecture, and design trade studies, emphasising modularity, interoperability, and rapid integration.
Kongsberg and Oceaneering expect their XLUUV design to be delivered in the third quarter of this year.
Two other competitors are also participating in the CAMP program.
Kongsberg and Oceaneering had previously been selected to supply unmanned vehicles for US Navy use under earlier separate agreements. Hugin has supplied examples of its Hugin autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) to the navy since 2025 while Oceaneering's subsea robotics division will supply a harsh environment-capable AUV under a contract awarded in late 2024