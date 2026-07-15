New Zealand Customs acquires ROV trio for counter-narcotics missions

The craft can operate at depths of as low as 35 metres and in air temperatures of between –10 and 60 degrees Celsius and water temperatures of between –2 and 35 degrees Celsius.

Each ROV will have an endurance of eight hours on battery power, allowing for sustained use during counter-smuggling missions. Key equipment on each craft includes a 4K video camera, depth, humidity and temperature sensors, and two adjustable lights.

Operation of each ROV can be via a handheld controller or a ruggedised laptop computer with a sunlight-readable display. A digital interface module will enable data transfer and storage between the ROV and the control system.