US Navy orders additional multi-role UUVs from local builder

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) has been awarded an option year production contract for new Lionfish small unmanned undersea vehicles (SUUVs) for the US Navy.

The SUUVs will be based on HII’s commercial UUV platform, which was originally developed as part of a rapid prototyping initiative in collaboration with the US Navy and the US Department of Defense's Defense Innovation Unit.

Designed to address a broad range of undersea warfare missions, Lionfish will support operations such as mine countermeasures; intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; anti-submarine warfare; and electronic warfare.