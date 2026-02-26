Unmanned Craft News Roundup | February 26 – Security focus: USV and AUV developments in Italy, USA and South Africa

Sea Machines has entered the final competitive evaluation phase for a major autonomous new-build vessel programme for the US Navy. The company is developing a new autonomous surface ship to meet requirements for the modular attack surface combatant programme.

Since its formation in 2015, the company stated it has spent ten years developing and deploying marine autonomy across global fleets. It has invested more than $50 million in venture-backed capital to develop and harden a fully integrated autonomy stack.

The company noted that this investment addressed the integration of software and hardware for unmanned surface vessels. It added that the vessel class is engineered for modern naval operations using an AI-enabled remote command architecture.