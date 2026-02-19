Sea Machines advances in US Navy autonomous vessel bid

Sea Machines has entered the final competitive evaluation phase for a major autonomous new-build vessel programme for the US Navy. The company developing a new autonomous surface ship to meet requirements for the modular attack surface combatant programme.
Since its formation in 2015, the company stated it has spent ten years developing and deploying marine autonomy across global fleets. It has invested more than $50 million in venture-backed capital to develop and harden a fully integrated autonomy stack.
The company noted that this investment addressed the integration of software and hardware for unmanned surface vessels. It added that the vessel class is engineered for modern naval operations using an AI-enabled remote command architecture.
According to Sea Machines, the platform features high speed, extended endurance, and a modular open-deck payload capacity. Although designed for unmanned execution, the ship retains the flexibility to operate in a limited, short-duration manned configuration.
To meet communications standards, Sierra Nevada Corporation will provide its secure maritime data transmission technology. This technology offers an open and scalable architecture backed by secure communications expertise, it noted.
The project integrates US shipbuilding capacity through partnerships with St. Johns Ship Building, TOTE Services, Ring Power, and EMI-W&O. The company said these collaborations will strengthen the domestic industrial base in accordance with executive orders.
Sea Machines claimed that the autonomous surface ship provides a secure onboard data environment to support distributed operations at scale. It further stated the platform delivers a ready solution to expand the production of maritime robotic systems.
The company asserted that the vessel provides validated capability that is operationally tested and strategically aligned. It added that the system is prepared to scale at the pace required for maritime security in the Indo-Pacific.