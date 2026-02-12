Development of modular USV for Italian Navy begins

Intermarine announced that it has started the development of a modular unmanned surface vehicle for the Italian Navy to support underwater operations and infrastructure protection. The project is intended to assist the navy's new minehunters in clearing mined areas and monitoring seabed assets like oil pipelines and data networks, the company stated.

The drone is part of a wider modernisation programme launched last year to replace existing mine countermeasure units. Intermarine said the design uses advanced composite construction techniques to ensure high levels of autonomy and resilience.

These vessels will be capable of operating autonomously or via remote control to expand the operational reach of larger naval units. The craft are sized to be transported by various ships using existing spaces designed for manned rigid-hulled inflatable boats, according to the company.