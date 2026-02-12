Development of modular USV for Italian Navy begins

Intermarine announced that it has started the development of a modular unmanned surface vehicle for the Italian Navy to support underwater operations and infrastructure protection. The project is intended to assist the navy's new minehunters in clearing mined areas and monitoring seabed assets like oil pipelines and data networks, the company stated.
The drone is part of a wider modernisation programme launched last year to replace existing mine countermeasure units. Intermarine said the design uses advanced composite construction techniques to ensure high levels of autonomy and resilience.
These vessels will be capable of operating autonomously or via remote control to expand the operational reach of larger naval units. The craft are sized to be transported by various ships using existing spaces designed for manned rigid-hulled inflatable boats, according to the company.
The modular design allows the integration of different sensors and systems for tasks ranging from hydrographic mapping to wreck searches. Intermarine noted the USV will operate across the full spectrum of underwater operations including intelligence and minehunting.
Chief Executive Officer of Intermarine Livio Corghi said the company is combining experience in the underwater sector with artificial intelligence technologies.
“These vehicles are destined to play a strategic role in mine clearance operations, seabed surveillance operations, the monitoring and protection of critical underwater infrastructure (e.g., oil and gas pipelines and maritime data networks), and the protection of cultural heritage and the marine environment,” Corghi explained.