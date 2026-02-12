US firm introduces multi-mission AUV that can attach to ships' hulls

US defence technology company Lockheed Martin recently unveiled a new type of multi-mission autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV).

Lamprey was built to satisfy the US Navy's need for an AUV capable of covert, assured access and sea denial operations.

Lockheed Martin said the AUV can arrive in-theatre with a fully charged battery. Mimicking nature, it can attach itself onto the hull of a host surface vessel or submarine, utilise hydrogenators to charge batteries, and arrive in-theatre ready for operational missions.