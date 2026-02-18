Partnership to develop unmanned maritime systems for Italian market

Italy's Piloda Shipyard, through its Piloda Defence division, has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Turkish defence shipbuilder Havelsan and VN Maritime Technologies regarding collaboration on the development, integration and commercialisation of unmanned and hybrid (manned–unmanned) maritime platforms tailored for the Italian market.

Within the scope of the MOU, Piloda Defence and VN Maritime have been authorised as Havelsan's exclusive representatives and industrial partners for all unmanned surface vehicle (USV) projects in Italy.

Accordingly, engagements with Italian defence authorities, coast guard units, public institutions, and private sector stakeholders regarding USV opportunities will be carried out through the VN Maritime–Piloda partnership framework.