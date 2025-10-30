Tugs

Tug News Roundup | October 30 – Hydrogen-powered newbuild, Russian and US inland pushers and more

New deliveries include a Russian rescue vessel, an inland pusher for a US operator, a harbour tug for a Latin American towage company, and Japan's first hydrogen-fuelled tug. Construction meanwhile continues on an inland pusher for use in Russian waterways.

Parker Towing christens inland pusher pair

Christening ceremony of Parker Towing's pusher tugs Olive Parker and Callaway Parker
Christening ceremony of Parker Towing's pusher tugs Olive Parker and Callaway ParkerParker Towing Company/Alison Phillips

Parker Towing Company of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, recently held a dual naming ceremony for two of its inland pusher tugs.

The tugs that were christened earlier this month are the recently delivered Callaway Parker and the 2021-built Olive Parker. The vessels' namesakes are the two daughters of Parker Towing President and CEO Tim Parker.

New Russian inland pusher tug hits the water

Launch of the Project TSK.395 pusher tug Vasily Vereshchagin
Launch of the Project TSK.395 pusher tug Vasily VereshchaginOfficial Telegram channel of Roman Maslov, Mayor of Cherepovets

Russia's Cherepovets Shipbuilding Plant (CSP) has floated out a new inland pusher tug ordered by local shipowner State Transport Leasing Company (STLC).

Vasily Vereshchagin is one of five Project TSK.395 tugs ordered by STLC from CSP. Its delivery and those of two other sisters are scheduled for later this year.

Russian Marine Rescue Service's newest tug arrives at homeport in Arkhangelsk

Tabor
TaborRosmorrechflot

The Russian Marine Rescue Service tug Tabor recently arrived at her new homeport in Arkhangelsk.

Tabor belongs to the Project NE025 series of multi-purpose tugs built by Okskaya Shipyard for the marine rescue service. She was handed over to the customer following the conclusion of sea trials, which tested her main propulsion, her steering gear, and other onboard systems.

Japan's first hydrogen-fuelled tug enters service

Ten-Oh
Ten-OhTsuneishi Shipbuilding

Tsuneishi Shipbuilding delivered Japan's first hydrogen-fuelled tug on Wednesday, October 15.

Ten-Oh is equipped with a high-power hydrogen dual-fuel engine and a high-capacity high-pressure hydrogen gas storage and supply system supplied by JPN H2YDRO, a joint venture formed by the Tsuneishi Group and Belgian engineering firm CMB Tech.

Ultratug takes delivery of new 75-tonne bollard pull tug

Delivery ceremony of UT Patzcuaro
Delivery ceremony of UT PatzcuaroUltratug

Latin American towage operator Ultratug has taken delivery of its new tug UT Patzcuaro from a Turkish shipyard on October 6. The delivery is described as being the first-ever tug delivered by the builder to Ultratug.

The vessel is based on a design by the Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd, tailored to meet Ultratug's operational needs. Measuring 24.4 metres in length, the tug delivers a bollard pull of 75 tonnes and has a free-running speed of 12.5 knots.

