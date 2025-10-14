Ultratug takes delivery of new 75-tonne bollard pull tug

Latin American towage operator Ultratug has taken delivery of its new tug UT Patzcuaro from a Turkish shipyard on October 6. The delivery is described as being the first-ever tug delivered by the builder to Ultratug.
The vessel is based on a design by the Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd, tailored to meet Ultratug's operational needs. Measuring 24.4 metres in length, the tug delivers a bollard pull of 75 tonnes and has a free-running speed of 12.5 knots.
It is powered by IMO Tier III compliant main engines equipped with a selective catalytic reduction exhaust after-treatment system and has Fi-Fi 1 fire-fighting capability.
The builder noted that a sister tug is also currently under construction at the same shipyard for Ultratug's operations in Colombia.
Jan Vermeij, CEO of Ultranav, Ultratug's parent company, commented, “UT Patzcuaro represents a significant step forward in our operational capabilities and reflects our commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility.”